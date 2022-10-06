WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 87.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TAP opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.