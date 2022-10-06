WBI Investments Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Trading Down 0.5 %

NAVI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

