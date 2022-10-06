WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.85.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

