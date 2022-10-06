WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ALTL opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

