WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 456,973 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

