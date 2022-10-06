WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,678 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,204,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after buying an additional 37,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,075,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,759,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75.

