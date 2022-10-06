Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $4.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.54.
Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
