Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $4.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $160,685.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,971 shares of company stock valued at $410,217. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

