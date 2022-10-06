Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $70.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

SPB stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.