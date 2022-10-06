Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,528 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the second quarter worth $15,117,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,365,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

