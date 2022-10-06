WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 577,337 shares of company stock valued at $73,704,661. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

