Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.18

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.18 and traded as low as $11.30. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 30,192 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81,855 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.