Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.18

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.18 and traded as low as $11.30. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 30,192 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
