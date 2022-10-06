Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

Westlake Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE WLK opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

