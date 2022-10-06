Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.
Westlake Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE WLK opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake
In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Westlake
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.