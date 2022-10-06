WigoSwap (WIGO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $261,268.73

WigoSwap (WIGO) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, WigoSwap has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One WigoSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WigoSwap has a total market capitalization of $261,268.73 and $12.00 worth of WigoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

WigoSwap Token Profile

WigoSwap’s launch date was February 9th, 2022. WigoSwap’s total supply is 1,222,288,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,088,312 tokens. WigoSwap’s official Twitter account is @wigoswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WigoSwap is wigoswap.io. The official message board for WigoSwap is wigoswap.medium.com.

WigoSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WigoSwap (WIGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. WigoSwap has a current supply of 1,222,288,312 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WigoSwap is 0.00021765 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wigoswap.io.”

