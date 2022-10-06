Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

