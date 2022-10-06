Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases 394,100 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned 0.99% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,918. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

