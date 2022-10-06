WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 277,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 554,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 421.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

