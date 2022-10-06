Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) (WSPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,443.61

Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) (WSPP) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) has a market capitalization of $40,443.61 and $147,860.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) Token Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon)’s launch date was May 18th, 2021. Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon)’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,448,061 tokens. Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon)’s official message board is robowolf89.medium.com. The official website for Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) is wolfsafepoorpeople.com. Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon)’s official Twitter account is @robowolf8.

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon)

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) (WSPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) has a current supply of 4,500,000,000 with 3,105,647,233.633818 in circulation. The last known price of Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) is 0.00001045 USD and is down -28.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $135,122.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolfsafepoorpeople.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolf Safe Poor People (Polygon) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

