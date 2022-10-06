Wonderland Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $907,620.71 (TIME)

Wonderland (TIME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Wonderland has a total market capitalization of $907,620.71 and $56,417.00 worth of Wonderland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wonderland token can now be purchased for $16.21 or 0.00080831 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wonderland has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Wonderland Profile

Wonderland launched on September 2nd, 2021. Wonderland’s total supply is 1,155,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,994 tokens. Wonderland’s official Twitter account is @wonderland_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wonderland’s official website is www.wonderland.money.

Buying and Selling Wonderland

According to CryptoCompare, “Wonderland (TIME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wonderland has a current supply of 1,155,830.092 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wonderland is 17.00066999 USD and is down -14.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $69,224.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wonderland.money/.”

