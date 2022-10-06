World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $77.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.80.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

