WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $11,025,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.93. 82,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.60 and its 200 day moving average is $393.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

