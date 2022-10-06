WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.32. 120,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,936,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

