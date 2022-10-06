WT Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $90.49. 130,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.