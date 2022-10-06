WT Wealth Management Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $313.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.75. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

