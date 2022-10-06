WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,837. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.