Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,665 shares during the period. Xponential Fitness makes up 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 1.19% of Xponential Fitness worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 1.3 %

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

XPOF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 2,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,406. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

