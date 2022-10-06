Xtremcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,100.00 (XTR)

Xtremcoin (XTR) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Xtremcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Xtremcoin has a market capitalization of $50,585.79 and approximately $13,100.00 worth of Xtremcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xtremcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xtremcoin Token Profile

Xtremcoin’s launch date was December 12th, 2018. Xtremcoin’s total supply is 20,231,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,231,453 tokens. The official message board for Xtremcoin is medium.com/@xtremcoin. Xtremcoin’s official Twitter account is @xtremcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xtremcoin is xtremcoin.io. The Reddit community for Xtremcoin is https://reddit.com/r/xtremcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xtremcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xtremcoin (XTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Xtremcoin has a current supply of 20,231,453.571 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xtremcoin is 0.00220036 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xtremcoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xtremcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xtremcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xtremcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

