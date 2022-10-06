Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 3.7%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yalla Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.