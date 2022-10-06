Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 3.7%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter.
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
