Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

YEXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 19,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.20. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

