Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,630,000 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630,000 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology accounts for about 3.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,163,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

