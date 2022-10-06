ZilStream (STREAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,051.00

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ZilStream token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ZilStream has a market cap of $105,210.36 and $43,051.00 worth of ZilStream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZilStream has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003062 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZilStream Token Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. ZilStream’s official website is zilstream.com. ZilStream’s official Twitter account is @zilstream and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZilStream

According to CryptoCompare, “ZilStream (STREAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Zilliqa platform. ZilStream has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZilStream is 0.0106298 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zilstream.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZilStream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZilStream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZilStream using one of the exchanges listed above.

