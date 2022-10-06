Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,745. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

