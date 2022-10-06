ZION Price Hits $0.0005 (ZION)

ZION (ZION) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, ZION has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. ZION has a total market cap of $31,584.16 and approximately $37,125.00 worth of ZION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZION token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

ZION Token Profile

ZION was first traded on December 31st, 2021. ZION’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. ZION’s official website is catcartel.io. ZION’s official Twitter account is @solanacatcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZION

According to CryptoCompare, “ZION (ZION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ZION has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZION is 0.00051709 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at catcartel.io.”

