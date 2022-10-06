Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,391,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.