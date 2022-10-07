1,230 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

