14,264 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

MOO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

