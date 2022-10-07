21,200 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.