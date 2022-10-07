2,982 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Medpace Price Performance

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 94,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 520,388 shares of company stock valued at $81,752,898. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

