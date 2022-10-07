30,000 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,266,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $17.22 on Friday, hitting $401.21. 1,234,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.