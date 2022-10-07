38,600 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE VST opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

