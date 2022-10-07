3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a mkt perform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.93.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.76.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of 3M by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

