41,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 549,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 239,921 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 23,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,418. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

