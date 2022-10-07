5,608 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. 45,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,479. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

