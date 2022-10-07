5,696 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. 1,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,151. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

