65,538 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 323.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 128,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Trading Down 4.1 %

Photronics stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.