7,563 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,114,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after buying an additional 332,335 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 642,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $46.78. 367,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

