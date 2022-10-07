8,336 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Shares of FFIV traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.91 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

