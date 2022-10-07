A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of AOS opened at $50.78 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

