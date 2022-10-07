AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 115 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.19.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

