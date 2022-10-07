AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 115 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.19.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
