AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. AbbVie also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
