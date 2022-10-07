AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. AbbVie also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

