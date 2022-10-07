Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.14. The company has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

